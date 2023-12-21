Watch CBS News
Man dies after being found shot on Sacramento street; homicide investigation underway

Homicide investigation in Natomas
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas after a shooting left a man dead late Wednesday night.

Sacramento police said officers responded to the area of Truxel Road and Waterwheel Drive just before 10 p.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the street.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but police said he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear.

Authorities have not released the name of the man killed at this time. 

