Man dies after apartment fire in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS - One person has died following an apartment fire in Fair Oaks.
The fire broke out on Tuesday morning in the unit at 5333 Primrose Drive, according to a statement made just after 6 a.m. by Sac Metro Fire. Firefighters arrived on-scene and were able to knock down the flames. They say that someone in the apartment had been transported to an unspecified destination. The person, later identified as a man, died, officials say.
The original call for service was for a carbon monoxide alarm in an adjacent apartment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.