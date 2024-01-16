Man dies after apartment fire in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS - One person has died following an apartment fire in Fair Oaks.

The fire broke out on Tuesday morning in the unit at 5333 Primrose Drive, according to a statement made just after 6 a.m. by Sac Metro Fire. Firefighters arrived on-scene and were able to knock down the flames. They say that someone in the apartment had been transported to an unspecified destination. The person, later identified as a man, died, officials say.

The original call for service was for a carbon monoxide alarm in an adjacent apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.