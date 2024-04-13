Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead in Suisun City hotel room, homicide investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SUISUN CITY - A homicide investigation is underway in Suisn City after a man was found dead in a hotel room on Friday, police said. 

Officers responded to the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel at 2 Harbor Center around 3:30 p.m. to investigate a report of an unresponsive man in a room. 

At the scene, the man was pronounced dead. He has not been identified. 

Police said the man's death is being investigated as a homicide and no other information was available at this time. 

The hotel is between Civic Center Boulevard and Main Street near the Suisun Slough.

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 3:16 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.