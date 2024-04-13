Man found dead in Suisun City hotel room, homicide investigation underway

SUISUN CITY - A homicide investigation is underway in Suisn City after a man was found dead in a hotel room on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel at 2 Harbor Center around 3:30 p.m. to investigate a report of an unresponsive man in a room.

At the scene, the man was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Police said the man's death is being investigated as a homicide and no other information was available at this time.

The hotel is between Civic Center Boulevard and Main Street near the Suisun Slough.