Man dead after stabbing in North Sacramento; homicide investigation underway

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing left a man dead in North Sacramento on Wednesday.

Sacramento police said officers responded the 2900 block of Connie Drive, just off of Marconi Avenue, to help with a medical aid call. At the scene, officers found a man on the ground who had been stabbed at least once.

Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have now taken over the case. Witnesses are being interviewed, but exactly what led up to the man being stabbed is unclear.

The name of the man killed has not been released. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 8:32 PM

