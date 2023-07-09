Man in critical condition after North Highlands house fire
NORTH HIGHLANDS — A man was left in critical condition after firefighters pulled him out of a burning house in North Highlands, officials said Saturday.
Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Morazan Street.
The man pulled from the fire has since been taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation,
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.