Man in critical condition after North Highlands house fire

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A man was left in critical condition after firefighters pulled him out of a burning house in North Highlands, officials said Saturday.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Morazan Street.

The man pulled from the fire has since been taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation,

First published on July 8, 2023 / 7:05 PM

