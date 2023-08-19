Watch CBS News
Man crashes into building after being fatally shot in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a driver was shot and killed in Stockton Saturday morning.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded at around 10:20 a.m. to a shooting along Airport Way. Officers discovered the victim's vehicle had crashed into a building.

First responders located the gunshot victim, who remains unidentified, and took him to an area hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The crash into the building caused gas and water leaks, which forced first responders to evacuate the building. No other injuries were reported.

No information was available on a suspect or motive.

