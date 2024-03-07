Man convicted, sentenced in DUI crash that injured 3 in Woodland

WOODLAND - A man was sentenced to five years of felony probation for a DUI crash that injured three people in Woodland in 2022, police said.

The Woodland Police Department responded to Farnham Avenue on August 17, 2022, and found three people injured in a head-on crash.

Investigators said it was determined that 28-year-old Jame Hernandez-Cruz was driving south on Farnham Avenue at high speeds when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a vehicle head-on.

Hernandez-Cruz was also injured. Police said he was found to be drunk at the time of the crash. He then pled no contest to DUI causing injury earlier this year.

He was then sentenced to five years of felony probation, 362 days in jail, SCRAM for one year, DUI classes, restitution to the victims, no alcohol and drugs for a term of probation and one year of an ignition interlock device.