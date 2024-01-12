Man convicted of killing Capitol Casino security guard sentenced

SACRAMENTO - A man convicted of first-degree murder in an armed robbery that turned deadly at a Sacramento casino in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said Friday.

Dawan Pecot was convicted in late November of first-degree murder and second-degree robbery.

Pecot attempted to rob Capitol Casino on N. 16th Street on August 22, 2022, at about 6 a.m. A security guard, Sean Bernal, pointed a taser at Pecot and walked him out of the building.

When they got outside the casino, Pecot pulled a gun out on Bernal and went back inside the casino, making it to the cash cage.

When Pecot had his gun pointed at another employee, Bernal tried to tase Pecot.

Pecot then shot Bernal in the neck, killing him. Pecot made it to his vehicle with $38,000 in cash. The other employee held at gunpoint chased Pecot outside.

When police arrived, Pecot fired a shot at the employee but missed.

He was arrested as he was trying to run from the scene.