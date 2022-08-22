Man convicted of girlfriend's 2020 murder in Rancho Cordova

A man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend in Rancho Cordova back in 2020.

On February 12, 2020, 26-year-old Nicholas Brynelson called 911 to report that his girlfriend, 52-year-old Hee Jong Park, had been in a fight earlier in the day and wasn't breathing.

Responding deputies arrived at the residence and say Brynelson came out with blood on his hands and face and a broken right hand. Deputies went inside the residence and found Park's body in the master bedroom with severe trauma to her head and neck, according to attorney Matt Chisholm with the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives said Park was the victim of a homicide. They arrested Brynelson in connection to her death.

Brynelson was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and faces 25 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for September 30.