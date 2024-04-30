Man convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing roommate 17 times in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A Placer County jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing his roommate 17 times in their Roseville home, prosecutors said Tuesday.

On June 15, 2022, first responders went to the 400 block of Loretto Drive for a report of a man down inside a home. The victim was found on the living room floor with a broken-off knife in his abdomen, the Placer County District Attorney's Office said.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Ryan Bacon, 36, was later found walking down Douglas Boulevard with the knife handle in his pocket. He admitted to killing his roommate while being interviewed by police.

Bacon is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, 2024.