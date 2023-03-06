Man convicted of sex assault, human trafficking charges sentenced to 15 years in prison

SACRAMENTO - A man who was convicted of various criminal charges, including human trafficking in Sacramento County, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In a statement issued Monday, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said that in December, Guadalupe Hernandez pled guilty to charges of forcible rape, human trafficking of a minor, pimping a minor over 16 years of age, pimping by encouraging a minor over 16, deriving support from proceeds of a person's prostitution, two counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and misdemeanor prevent/dissuade a victim from making a report.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in 2020 and 2021.

Guadalupe Hernandez Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

In April, 2020, Hernandez went to a massage therapy spa and demanded a massage. During the massage, he allegedly forced the victim down on the massage table and raped her, the D.A.'s office says. The victim eventually fought Hernandez off and chased him out of the business. He told authorities he had been robbed.

On December 12, 2020, Hernandez was out on bail for the rape when he allegedly punched a 19-year-old girl in the face, causing her lip to split and requiring stitches. The victim did not report the assault. Then, on on January 18, 2021, Hernandez allegedly prevented the same victim from leaving his car by grabbing her by the neck. She escaped and reported both incidents to the police.

The victim also said he pimped her, forcing her to give him all the money she made.

Hernandez was arrested, and while in jail, placed several calls to a 17-year-old victim who he allegedly asked to help post his bail, indicating she should prostitute herself to pay for his release. Hernandez posted bail with money the 17-year-old girl sent him. She said that Hernandez encouraged her to engage in prostitution and she gave him half of the money she earned. Hernandez was later arrested for the third time.

The D.A.'s office said Hernandez continued to contact the second and third victims, encouraging them to lie to authorities about their willingness to testify and telling them to not go to court so his case would be dismissed.