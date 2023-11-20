Man arrested on theft and weapons charges in Turlock

TURLOCK - One man was arrested for theft and weapons charges near a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Turlock last week.

On Wednesday at around 1p.m., a Turlock police officer was sent to the store to investigate a theft that was said to have been carried out by people in a white sedan, according to a Turlock Police Department statement issued on Monday. As the officer arrived in the area, she saw the matching sedan and made contact with the suspects. Police say that during the encounter, the officer noticed that the suspects had several pieces of clothing with the security tags still attached.

Police searched the car and allegedly found a loaded, unregistered gun, a fixed-blade knife, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Miguel Sanchez-Alcazar, 31, of Los Banos, was arrested and booked for theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger, 27-year-old Thomas King of Atwater, was arrested and cited for a warrant.

The Facebook post below shows some of the items that officers seized during the arrest.