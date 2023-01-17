Man arrested on suspicion of strong-arm robbery at Auburn Home Depot

Watch CBS News
AUBURN - Placer County sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of a strong-arm robbery at a local business.

On January 11 at the Home Depot in Auburn, deputies responded to a report of a robbery. 

During their investigation, deputies say they learned the suspect was seen walking out of the store past the cash registers with a cart full of items valued at over $1,000. When confronted by the loss prevention officer in the parking lot, the suspect was seen pushing him away before fleeing the scene, deputies say.

A store employee gave deputies a description of the suspect's vehicle. A short time later deputies stopped a car that matched the description on Interstate 80 and Sierra College Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office. 

Deputies say they confirmed that the driver's description matched an image of the suspect seen on Home Depot surveillance footage. 

Deputies searched the suspect's vehicle and say they found numerous items that appeared to be stolen. 

The suspect, 50-year-old Aaron Krischer of Roseville, was arrested on suspicion of strong-arm robbery, grand theft, and other related charges. 

