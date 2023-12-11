Man arrested on gun charges and warrant in Yuba City

YUBA CITY - A vehicle stop along Highway 99 in Yuba City led to the arrest of a wanted man and the confiscation of a gun.

On Friday just before midnight, Sutter County deputies stopped an SUV heading south on Highway 99. At the time, deputies noticed that the vehicle had dark tinted windows, preventing deputies from seeing inside, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.

When deputies contacted the people inside the vehicle, deputies say they smelled alcohol. The passenger, 22-year-old Juan Baca, was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant. As he was was being removed from the SUV by deputies, an open bottle of alcohol spilled onto the floor of the passenger side, the sheriff's office says.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office

Deputies searched the vehicle for more alcohol and say they discovered a loaded Glock 22 handgun that was not registered in the state of California. The sheriff's office says Baca claimed the gun was his and that he carries it for protection. He was booked into jail on charges of carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded handgun that he doesn't own, and the warrant.

The driver of the vehicle was given a field sobriety test and blew 0.0.36,. which is under the legal limit of alcohol consumption to operate a vehicle.