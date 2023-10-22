Watch CBS News
Man arrested on drug-trafficking charges in Sacramento County

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

FOLSOM - A man has been arrested, accused of illegally selling drugs in Sacramento County. 

On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant after a lengthy investigation into William Rivera, 23 of Sacramento, a suspected drug dealer, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Police say that as they were serving the search warrant, Rivera jumped a side yard fence and attempted to run from officers, but was quickly caught. Detectives say they found in Rivera's possession around 8,000 pills including Alprazolam, Oxycodone, Adderall (suspected counterfeit), Psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, various cannabis products, and nearly $8,000.00 in cash. 

Rivera was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on numerous narcotic sales-related charges. He is being held without bail. 

First published on October 22, 2023 / 12:15 AM

