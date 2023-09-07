Man arrested on allegations of torture after woman, 70, was doused in hand sanitizer and lit on fire

MARYSVILLE – A man has been arrested in a Marysville torture case that saw him allegedly douse a woman with hand sanitizer and light her on fire.

Marysville police say, early Thursday afternoon, officers and medics responded to the 1200 block of G Street to investigate a report about a woman being burned.

Officers have since determined that the 69-year-old woman was intentionally doused with hand sanitizer and was set on fire – causing her significant burns to over 10% of her body, police say.

Police also believe that the suspect, 70-year-old Juan Carlos Medina, allegedly stopped the woman from calling for help. Medina also allegedly hit the woman the day before, police say.

Medina was arrested and is now facing charges of torture, mayhem, arson causing great bodily injury, and domestic violence. He's being held on $250,000 bail.