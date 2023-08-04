Man arrested in Ione for multiple charges, including vehicle theft

AMADOR COUNTY -- A suspect has been arrested for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest in Ione, said authorities.

The incident occurred on July 28 at approximately 9:10 p.m.

According to Ione Police Department, an officer saw a suspicious person running into town and helped the person to the Chevron Gas Station to get gas for his vehicle.

When asked if he wanted a ride back to his vehicle, which was parked on Highway 124, the person declined.

The officer found the vehicle and found out that the vehicle was stolen out of Folsom. He went back to the gas station to arrest the person, but the suspect attempted to escape.

However, he was captured after a short pursuit.

The suspect had outstanding charges from Folsom Police Department for robbery and vehicle theft. He was booked into the Amador County Jail for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.