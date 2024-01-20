Man arrested in Las Vegas for deadly Stockton shooting in 2022

STOCKTON - An 18-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas in connection with a deadly shooting in Stockton in 2022, the police department said.

On Aug. 27, 2022, police responded to a report that a person was down on the road on the 6200 block of Porterfield Court shortly before 11:45 a.m.

Officers learned a 19-year-old man, Sauci Haywood, was taken to the hospital where he died. Detectives learned the man was wounded in a shooting.

Police had been seeking information in connection with Haywood's death.

They were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Dominic Ervin. An arrest warrant was issued and he was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Ervin was extradited to Stockton and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Friday.