Man arrested in Dixon for inappropriate behavior towards children in the library

DIXON -- A man was arrested at the Dixon Public Library after a report was made about him engaging in inappropriate behavior in the children's section of the library, according to the Dixon Police Department.

The incident happened on March 20, and upon arrival at the scene, police officers spoke with the person who made the report. There were pictures of the suspect, his vehicle and license plate. Officers managed to find the suspect's vehicle in the 600 block of Ferguson Court.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Elijah Rogers, was arrested by Dixon Police and is now booked into the Solano County Jail. He faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, indecent exposure, and annoying/molesting children.

The Dixon Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact their Investigations Unit at (707)-678-7070.