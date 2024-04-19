Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in deadly attack, robbery at Stockton 7-Eleven

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspicious death turns to homicide investigation in Stockton
Suspicious death turns to homicide investigation in Stockton 00:26

STOCKTON — A man is facing a homicide charge after a person was found down on the ground in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Stockon this week, police said Friday.

The Stockton Police Department on Thursday responded to the 7-Eleven on South Center Street for a report of a 66-year-old man who had collapsed in the parking lot. That man, 66-year-old Ramon Torres Hernandez, was declared dead at an area hospital.

Investigators said they determined Friday that the suspect, 50-year-old Christopher Bailey, was involved in an altercation with Hernandez at the convenience store before Bailey robbed the place.

Bailey has since been booked into the San Joaquin County jail. He also faces robbery charges.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 10:53 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.