Man arrested in deadly attack, robbery at Stockton 7-Eleven

STOCKTON — A man is facing a homicide charge after a person was found down on the ground in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Stockon this week, police said Friday.

The Stockton Police Department on Thursday responded to the 7-Eleven on South Center Street for a report of a 66-year-old man who had collapsed in the parking lot. That man, 66-year-old Ramon Torres Hernandez, was declared dead at an area hospital.

Investigators said they determined Friday that the suspect, 50-year-old Christopher Bailey, was involved in an altercation with Hernandez at the convenience store before Bailey robbed the place.

Bailey has since been booked into the San Joaquin County jail. He also faces robbery charges.