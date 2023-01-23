Man arrested in connection with hatchet attack outside Yuba City Raley's

YUBA CITY - A man is behind bars, accused of damaging a vehicle and attacking a grocery store employee with a hatchet.

On Sunday at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Yuba City Police Department received several 911 calls about a man who was damaging a vehicle in Raley's parking lot located in the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road.

Police say the suspect allegedly smashed out the windows of an occupied vehicle before he walked away. The occupant was not injured.

As police officers arrived at the scene, the suspect then walked back to the parking lot and confronted a male employee of Raley's who had just arrived for work. The suspect then allegedly hit the employee on the leg, causing a non-life-threatening injury to the employee.

The employee then ran inside the store while the suspect gave chase. Once inside, the suspect ran through the store and was eventually grabbed by his sweatshirt by an employee and hit with a product scanner. He was held by two employees until police took the suspect into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Larry Reed from Olivehurst.

Reed was subsequently treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and later booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, possession of a dirk/dagger, and possession of methamphetamine.

The motive for Mr. Reed's actions is unknown, as he did not know any of his victims.