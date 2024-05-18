Man arrested for DUI in crash that killed another driver in Sacramento County

ARDEN-ARCADE – A man is behind bars for DUI after a crash killed another driver in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the CHP and Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded to Fulton Avenue south of Marconi Avenue for a multiple-vehicle collision.

Officers said a man in his 50s was driving a Dodge pickup truck south on Fulton Avenue in the second lane.

Another man in his 50s was driving a Toyota SUV south behind the Dodge at high speeds before he crashed into the truck, the CHP said.

The truck was pushed across the sidewalk and overturned into a ditch. The driver of the truck died on the scene and a passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Toyota continued across the lanes of Fulton Avenue into the northbound lanes where it collided with a Volkswagon SUV that a woman in her 30s was driving. The woman had a child in her car and the child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of DUI. His identification is unknown at this time.

The fire department said four people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition.