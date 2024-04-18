Watch CBS News
Man arrested in Santa Cruz County for deadly shooting in Sacramento tunnel

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento man was arrested for a shooting that killed one person and wounded another in a tunnel under an Interstate 5 overpass in Sacramento earlier this month, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on April 7 in a tunnel under the I-5 overpass near Miller Regional Park. A 41-year-old Sacramento man died and a 50-year-old Sacramento woman had severe injuries but was expected to survive, the CHP said. 

Investigators identified 63-year-old John Gavino as a suspect connected to the shooting and issued an arrest warrant for murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office arrested Gavino in Watsonville on the arrest warrant. He has since been booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 3:15 PM PDT

