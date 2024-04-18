Man arrested in Santa Cruz County for deadly shooting in Sacramento tunnel

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento man was arrested for a shooting that killed one person and wounded another in a tunnel under an Interstate 5 overpass in Sacramento earlier this month, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on April 7 in a tunnel under the I-5 overpass near Miller Regional Park. A 41-year-old Sacramento man died and a 50-year-old Sacramento woman had severe injuries but was expected to survive, the CHP said.

Investigators identified 63-year-old John Gavino as a suspect connected to the shooting and issued an arrest warrant for murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office arrested Gavino in Watsonville on the arrest warrant. He has since been booked into the Sacramento County Jail.