Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at San Joaquin County school, police say

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY — Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man who is accused of an attempted kidnapping at a San Joaquin County school.

tracy-attempted-kidnapping-booking-tracy-pd-002.jpg
Mugshot of 20-year-old Tracy resident Shiva Sharma Tracy Police Department

It happened at around 2:20 p.m. at Gladys Poet-Christian Elementary School in Tracy. The suspect was identified as Tracy resident Shiva Sharma, 20.

Sharma was believed to be armed with a screwdriver and ran away from the campus when a parent confronted him, investigators said.

While on the phone with 911 dispatchers, school staff chased after Sharma and were able to lead officers to his location. Officers arrested Sharma in a field behind the Raley's on South Tracy Boulevard.

No one was injured during the incident.

Sharma has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. He faces two counts of attempted kidnapping.  

First published on October 3, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.