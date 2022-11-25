Watch CBS News
Man arrested for allegedly smashing windows on Woodland businesses

WOODLAND - A man is under arrest after windows were smashed on multiple businesses in Woodland earlier this week. 

 According to the Woodland Police Department, on Tuesday between 12:36 a.m. and 1:24 a.m., someone threw rocks and tiles at the windows of Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Warehouse and Dutch Bros. Coffee, breaking them.

Woodland police say they watched surveillance footage that captured the incidents and were able to identify the suspect as Jason Charles Jones, 40, of Woodland. 

Later on Tuesday, officers round Jones near E. Gibson Road and Pioneer Avenue and arrested him. He was booked at Yolo County Jail.

Damage to the businesses is estimated to be around $3,000.

Posted by Woodland Police Department on Friday, November 25, 2022
