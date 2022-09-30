Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for allegedly beating an elderly Carmichael man

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Homeless man arrested for allegedly beating a 74-year-old Carmichael man to death
Homeless man arrested for allegedly beating a 74-year-old Carmichael man to death 00:36

CARMICHAEL — A man has been arrested for the death of an elderly man.

Darin Chastain, who law enforcement says is homeless, was under the influence when he started screaming and throwing rocks at a home on Kenneth Avenue.

74-year-old James Raleigh came outside to see what was going on, and that's when deputies say that Chastain beat the man and ran away.

The elderly man later collapsed and died.

Chastain is being held without bail on homicide and will appear in court on Friday.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 12:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.