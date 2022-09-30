Man arrested for allegedly beating an elderly Carmichael man

CARMICHAEL — A man has been arrested for the death of an elderly man.

Darin Chastain, who law enforcement says is homeless, was under the influence when he started screaming and throwing rocks at a home on Kenneth Avenue.

74-year-old James Raleigh came outside to see what was going on, and that's when deputies say that Chastain beat the man and ran away.

The elderly man later collapsed and died.

Chastain is being held without bail on homicide and will appear in court on Friday.