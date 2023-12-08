Man arrested for DUI in deadly Sacramento crash last month

SACRAMENTO - A 27-year-old Sacramento man was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in a crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle in north Sacramento last month, police said on Friday.

On Nov. 22, officers responded to a report of a crash into a pole near Marysville and Los Robles boulevards around 8:15 p.m.

Officers said the passenger, later identified as 24-year-old Darien Demery, died at the scene.

The driver, 27-year-old Deandre Bess, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police said DUI was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Three days after the crash, Bess was released from the hospital and booked into jail, police said.

The Sacramento Police Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.