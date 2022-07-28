Watch CBS News
Man arrested after allegedly killing, dismembering North Highlands woman

North Highlands woman dismembered in her home
North Highlands woman dismembered in her home 02:12

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 44-year-old man was arrested for the gruesome murder of an elderly woman in North Highlands.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Pamela Garrett was murdered in her own home by 44-year-old Darnell Erby.

"It makes you think twice about living in this neighborhood," says, Cindy Gomes who's lived next door to her childhood friend Pamela Garret for 40 years.

"I've known her all my life," she said.

296161980-361298332857406-5311635187153817026-n.jpg
Darnell Erby Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

So, when detectives knocked on Gomes' door asking questions about her friend, she was shocked to learn why.

"The detectives came to my house early in the morning Tuesday and was acting if we'd see any suspicious activity up and down the street," said Gomes.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that when Garrett's body was found, the sheriff's office says it was "dismembered beyond recognition."

"It makes me sick honestly it does I can't believe there's so many sick people out there in the world these days," said Gomes.

Erby was arrested and is being held at the Sacramento County Jail with no chance of release before trial but that's not enough for Gomes to feel safe in her own home.

"It scares me. I went through and put locks on both of my gates now so now I have to be worried about going out into the yard," she said.

Erby is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court in the coming days. The Sacramento County Sheriff's office says there are no other outstanding suspects.

