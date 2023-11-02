Man arrested after 45-mile chase ends in Sacramento

YUBA COUNTY - A Sacramento man was arrested after a high-speed chase starting in Linda ended with the Sacramento Police Department using a canine to detain the suspect, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Early Thursday morning, at about 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Swaisy Drive in Linda after a burglary report. Deputies said the victim said her ex-boyfriend broke the glass on the back door to enter the home.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, 52-year-old Tawn Saephan, was gone. As sheriff's deputies continued the investigation, the victim pointed out the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies said Saephan saw the patrol cars and took off from the scene, starting the pursuit.

Multiple spike strips were deployed throughout the chase, including from the Yuba County sheriff's deputies at Erle Road and Lindhurst Avenue.

The first spike strip caused some damage to the vehicle, but deputies said Saephan reached 90 mph on Highway 70.

Sheriff's deputies with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office deployed more spike strips at Highway 99 and Howsley Road. This deflated the tires to nearly the rims.

The California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit in the Natomas and Sacramento police offices joined at Highway 99 and Richards Boulevard.

The pursuit ended on 34th Street near the Highway 50 on-ramp where deputies said the suspect took off running.

After a nearly hour-long, 45-mile pursuit, the Sacramento Police Department deployed a canine to detain Saephan. Deputies said he was taken to the hospital for the injuries he sustained from the canine.

He will be booked into the Yuba County Jail for multiple charges, including stalking, burglary, vehicle pursuit, resisting arrest and assaulting a police canine.