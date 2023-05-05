Man in Amador County dead from a gunshot wound to his face; suspect in custody

AMADOR COUNTY -- A man is dead after being shot in his face, said the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 call came in on Thursday night, just after 7:30 p.m., reporting a family dispute in the 10000 block of Highway 49 in Martell. The call also reported that shots were fired and there was one person injured.

Upon arrival, deputies managed to detain the 28-year-old suspect, who is identified as Beau Glendenning Taylor, in front of the residence.

Once inside the residence, deputies found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to his face. Medic and fire personnel began life-saving measures, but despite their efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Identified as 59-year-old Richard William Lewis, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was booked at the Amador County Jail, and members of the Amador County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau are investigating this incident.