Man allegedly recorded multiple women in a Rocklin Target dressing room

ROCKLIN — Rocklin police are on the lookout for a man who has allegedly sneaked into women's dressing rooms at Target and recorded them.

According to police, on the two separate trips to Target, the man is accused of entering the store and going to the dressing room area, where he is said to have entered a room and placed his phone underneath the stall to videotape women.

The first incident happened on Aug. 12, then on Aug. 18, a woman noticed him watching her in the dressing room area.

"I bring my daughter here to go shopping, and that's not good," said Frank Sigirst, who also says he kind the reports creepy.

She yelled at him, which startled the man, and he ran away.

"Scary, I think that's kind of scary that this is continuing to happen because it shouldn't," said a Target shopper.

Spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo provided the following statement:



We have robust policies, training and staffing procedures in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to work and shop, and we have no tolerance for this type of behavior. We are working closely with the Rocklin Police Department and are providing whatever is need for their investigation.