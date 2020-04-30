Man Accused Of Stealing Coronavirus Sample Arrested Days After Release

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A man who reportedly stole a coronavirus sample from a Davis hospital was arrested again last week on multiple charges in Yolo County.

Shaun Lamar Moore, 40, was arrested earlier this month on felony charges after allegedly impersonated a federal employee from the Centers from Disease Control in order to take the sample. Coincidentally, the hospital was given notice that someone from public health would be arriving. But, it wasn't until Moore left on a bicycle that hospital staff became suspicious.

That sample was later found in a CVS Pharmacy shopping cart down the road. It was untampered with, police say.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office originally requested Moore's bail to be denied, but because of the California Judicial Council's statewide zero bail schedule, a judge released him from jail under supervision on April 15.

A few days later, on April 18, Moore allegedly committed petty theft in West Sacramento. And two days after that, the district attorney's office said he committed a sexual battery in Woodland.

Moore is now being held at the Yolo County jail on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the sexual battery and petty theft charges, as well as violating probation, on Thursday.