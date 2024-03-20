Search underway for man accused of shooting stepfather in San Joaquin County

LOCKEFORD — Authorities in San Joaquin County are searching for a man accused of shooting his stepfather in the Lockeford area this week.

Deputies responded Tuesday night to the shooting along North Jack Tone Road and found the stepfather with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Brendan Stiles Briggs, 24 San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Investigators identified the suspect as Brendan Stiles Briggs, 24. Briggs was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants and a red Adidas backpack. Deputies said he may have left the area riding a black and white Huffy bicycle.

Briggs faces an attempted murder charge as well as other firearm-related charges. The sheriff's office said Briggs also has a no-bail warrant out of Merced County for being in possession of a loaded gun.

Anyone with information on Briggs' whereabouts should contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.