Search underway for man accused of shooting stepfather in San Joaquin County

LOCKEFORD — Authorities in San Joaquin County are searching for a man accused of shooting his stepfather in the Lockeford area this week.

Deputies responded Tuesday night to the shooting along North Jack Tone Road and found the stepfather with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

brendan-stiles-briggs-san-joaquin-county-sheriff.jpg
Brendan Stiles Briggs, 24 San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Investigators identified the suspect as Brendan Stiles Briggs, 24. Briggs was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants and a red Adidas backpack. Deputies said he may have left the area riding a black and white Huffy bicycle.

Briggs faces an attempted murder charge as well as other firearm-related charges. The sheriff's office said Briggs also has a no-bail warrant out of Merced County for being in possession of a loaded gun.

Anyone with information on Briggs' whereabouts should contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

March 20, 2024 / 5:45 PM PDT

