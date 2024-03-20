Search underway for man accused of shooting stepfather in San Joaquin County
LOCKEFORD — Authorities in San Joaquin County are searching for a man accused of shooting his stepfather in the Lockeford area this week.
Deputies responded Tuesday night to the shooting along North Jack Tone Road and found the stepfather with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators identified the suspect as Brendan Stiles Briggs, 24. Briggs was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants and a red Adidas backpack. Deputies said he may have left the area riding a black and white Huffy bicycle.
Briggs faces an attempted murder charge as well as other firearm-related charges. The sheriff's office said Briggs also has a no-bail warrant out of Merced County for being in possession of a loaded gun.
Anyone with information on Briggs' whereabouts should contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.