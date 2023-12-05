Man accused of shooting another man in Orangevale over fentanyl surrenders to authorities

ORANGEVALE - A man turned himself in after he allegedly shot another man over stolen fentanyl.

Just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 28, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the Folsom Gateway Apartments on Greenback Lane in Orangevale regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Deputies learned that a man with a gunshot wound had driven himself to a nearby fire station, and from there, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies investigating the shooting determined that it all started when the victim of the shooting went to an apartment to meet with the occupants and make a purchase of fentanyl. The victim was invited inside the apartment and allegedly tried to take the fentanyl without paying for it.

The suspect then chased the victim out of the apartment, and as the victim began driving away, the suspect, armed with a handgun, shot into the rear window of the victim's vehicle, striking him at least one time in the upper right arm, the sheriff's office says.

The victim sustained serious injuries due to the bullet wound but ultimately survived.

Sheriff's department detectives conducted an extensive investigation and identified the suspect as Donavan Mullen of Sacramento. They obtained an arrest warrant for Mullen, who turned himself in at Sacramento County Main Jail on Sunday night.