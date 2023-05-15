Man accused of sexually abusing child, 14, in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO — A 32-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento County on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old child, authorities said Monday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Jose Cardona was booked into the county Main Jail Monday and is being held on $1 million bail. He faces four counts of committing lewd acts with a minor.
Investigators said Cardona and the victim knew each other.
Cardona is expected to appear in court on May 17.
