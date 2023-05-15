Watch CBS News
Man accused of sexually abusing child, 14, in Sacramento County

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — A 32-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento County on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old child, authorities said Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Jose Cardona was booked into the county Main Jail Monday and is being held on $1 million bail. He faces four counts of committing lewd acts with a minor.

Investigators said Cardona and the victim knew each other.

Cardona is expected to appear in court on May 17.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 4:19 PM

