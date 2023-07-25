Watch CBS News
Man accused of ramming sheriff's office vehicle during pursuit in Amador County

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

PIONEER - An Amador County man has been arrested on various criminal charges after he allegedly rammed a sheriff's department vehicle with his truck. 

According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, just before 8 p.m., the Amador County Sheriff's Office was notified of a family dispute at a home in the 27000 block of Salt Springs Rd. in Pioneer. The initial report indicated that Kenneth Ahart, 43, had a physical altercation with his 17-year-old son.  

Before deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that Ahart and his son had left the home in a truck. A short time later, deputies located the truck and ordered Ahart to stop but he kept going, they say. Desperate to lose the deputies, Ahart allegedly crashed his truck into a sheriff's office patrol vehicle and nearly hit a deputy. 

Ahart then fled. CHP officers searched for Ahart while other county law enforcement officials obtained a search warrant for his trailer, and inside, found a total of firearms, which Ahart, a convicted felon, was not legally able to possess.

Ahart was eventually found, arrested, and booked into the Amador County Jail on charges of child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and numerous additional firearms-related charges.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

The town of Pioneer is located about 66 miles east of Sacramento in the Sierra foothills.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 12:57 PM

