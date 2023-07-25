Man accused of ramming sheriff's office vehicle during pursuit in Amador County

PIONEER - An Amador County man has been arrested on various criminal charges after he allegedly rammed a sheriff's department vehicle with his truck.

According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, just before 8 p.m., the Amador County Sheriff's Office was notified of a family dispute at a home in the 27000 block of Salt Springs Rd. in Pioneer. The initial report indicated that Kenneth Ahart, 43, had a physical altercation with his 17-year-old son.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that Ahart and his son had left the home in a truck. A short time later, deputies located the truck and ordered Ahart to stop but he kept going, they say. Desperate to lose the deputies, Ahart allegedly crashed his truck into a sheriff's office patrol vehicle and nearly hit a deputy.

Ahart then fled. CHP officers searched for Ahart while other county law enforcement officials obtained a search warrant for his trailer, and inside, found a total of firearms, which Ahart, a convicted felon, was not legally able to possess.

Ahart was eventually found, arrested, and booked into the Amador County Jail on charges of child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and numerous additional firearms-related charges.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The town of Pioneer is located about 66 miles east of Sacramento in the Sierra foothills.