Man accused of murdering girlfriend Christina Lee Humlick in El Dorado County

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACERVILLE — A man is in custody accused of the murder of his girlfriend in Placerville, authorities said Tuesday.

El Dorado County sheriff's deputies responded last Thursday to a stabbing and found a woman dead inside a Prado Vista Court home. That woman was identified as Christina Lee Humlick, 36.

Michael Thompson, 43, was Humlick's boyfriend and was located by authorities in a different home with serious injuries

Thompson has since been arrested in Humlick's killing and will be booked into the El Dorado County Jail once he is medically cleared from the hospital.

It remains unclear what led to the killing.

