Man accused of killing mother in Butte County arrested in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A man suspected of assaulting and killing his mother in Butte County this week was arrested in Stockton, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies responding to a suspicious medical call found Veronica Avalosdecardenas, 55, dead in a home on Obermeyer Avenue in Gridley shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Monday, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, detectives discovered evidence that led them to believe Avalosdecardenas' son, 32-year-old Hugo Cardenas of Gridley, physically assaulted her and killed her.

Cardenas was found to have left the home in a vehicle and was arrested that same evening when he was located in Stockton, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said deputies traveled to Stockton and found more evidence linking Cardenas to his mother's killing.

Cardenas has since been taken to the Butte County Jail and faces a murder charge.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 6:24 PM PDT

