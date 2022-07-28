Watch CBS News
Man accused of killing El Dorado Hills woman pleads no contest to murder charge

Man pleads no contest to murdering Jane Hylton in 1985
EL DORADO HILLS - A no-contest plea has been given in a decades-old murder in El Dorado Hills. 

The crime initially landed an innocent man in prison for 15 years. Michael Green pled no contest to second-degree murder, in the 1985 killing of Jane Hylton. He faces 15 years to life in prison.

The 54-year-old man was arrested in 2020 after new DNA evidence led investigators to Green and led to freedom for Ricky Davis.

Davis was convicted of Hylton's death in 2005, but always maintained his innocence. After he was exonerated, Davis filed a lawsuit to compensate for his 15 years behind bars. 

