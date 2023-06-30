Man accused of gun charges after standoff in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD - A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday after a dispute with his host, police say.

On Thursday just before 8 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call about a man who had pointed a gun at a person in a home on the 2900 block of Montclair Way, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police say that the suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Horsley of Fairfield, had been invited to stay at the home by the homeowner for a brief time. But when eventually asked to leave, he allegedly pointed a gun at the homeowner's adult daughter.

The homeowner and her daughter quickly left the home and called the police.

Police went to the home and set up a perimeter around the area. They requested that Horsley exit the home, but got no response. After several hours, Horsley surrendered and was taken into custody by SWAT officers.

He was subsequently booked into the Solano Couty Jail on unspecified charges.