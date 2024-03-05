Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Oakland

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A woman was shot and killed in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood last month. Her alleged killer was arrested over the weekend in Oakland.

The Sacramento Police Department said Avonte Teasley, 32, was taken into custody in the Bay Area city on Sunday, March 3. Teasley has since been transported to and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for charges related to the homicide.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of 14th Avenue on the evening of February 23, 2024. Responding police officers located the woman with and injury that was initially reported as not life-threatening.

However, she eventually died in an area hospital.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 6:47 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.