Man accused in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Oakland

SACRAMENTO — A woman was shot and killed in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood last month. Her alleged killer was arrested over the weekend in Oakland.

The Sacramento Police Department said Avonte Teasley, 32, was taken into custody in the Bay Area city on Sunday, March 3. Teasley has since been transported to and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for charges related to the homicide.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of 14th Avenue on the evening of February 23, 2024. Responding police officers located the woman with and injury that was initially reported as not life-threatening.

However, she eventually died in an area hospital.