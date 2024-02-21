Man accused in deadly assault of woman in Modesto arraigned in court

MODESTO — A man who turned himself in after the deadly assault of a woman in Modesto was arraigned Wednesday on homicide and domestic violence charges, court records show.

Ceres resident Ruben Olvera, 32 turned himself in on the afternoon of February 17. The night before, the woman was found lying on a Highway 99 onramp at 6th Street. She was declared dead later on at an area hospital.

Police initially responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. They later learned the victim was assaulted and the suspects had taken off from the scene before their arrival.

The Modesto Police Department's violent crimes unit took over the investigation and was able to quickly identify Olvera as a suspect.

Olvera is expected to return to court on April 29 for an early case management conference.