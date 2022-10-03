Man, 71, on life support after being beaten with bat in Modesto

Watch CBS News
MODESTO – Deputies say they have arrested a suspect after an elderly man was severely beaten with a baseball bat in Modesto over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a trailer park along S. 7th Street.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive with life-threatening head and neck injuries; deputies say he had been beaten with a baseball bat.

Eyewitnesses helped deputies identify the suspect as 28-year-old Marcos Canal.

Detectives soon searched Canal's mobile home and evidence was seized. He was then arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder.

Exactly what led up to the assault is unclear, but detectives say both men had prior history.

Deputies say the elderly man remains on life-support as of Monday. 

