Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto

MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead.

The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man.

At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle.

Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella.

The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed, but he has been identified as a 39-year-old San Bernardino resident.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation.