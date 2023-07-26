Watch CBS News
Man, 61, killed in crash near Patterson

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A 61-year-old man has died after a head-on crash near Patterson on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. near Las Palmas and Sycamore avenues, just outside of Patterson. Officers said two vehicles, a pickup truck and a sedan, were involved.

It appears that the driver of the pickup had stopped suddenly, leaving the sedan no time to try and avoid rear-ending the other vehicle. The crash then sent the pickup spinning off into the shoulder where the driver's side then crashed into a tree.

Officers said the pickup driver, a 61-year-old Patterson resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet by authorities.

The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old Patterson woman, was not hurt.

CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 6:55 AM

