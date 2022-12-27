Watch CBS News
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road.

The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree.

Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed. 

