Man, 54, dead after early morning shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Stockton early Tuesday morning.

Stockton police say, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Porter Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, first responders found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were started, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The name of the man was not released, but he was said to be 54 years old.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.