Man, 53, drowns in Woodward Reservoir in Stanislaus County

OAKDALE — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that a man drowned in Woodward Reservoir.

The deceased was identified as Carlos Lopez, 53.

According to the sheriff's office, Lopez was visiting from out of town and went for a swim with friends in the reservoir, which is located just north of Oakdale.

Lopez had gone out into the water about 50 yards from the shore. His friends saw him begin to struggle and go underwater. This happened at around 3:15 p.m., investigators said.

A dive team searched the water for hours, eventually locating Lopez's body at around 6:45 p.m. Lopez as pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Lopez was not wearing a life jacket.