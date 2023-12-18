Man, 53, arraigned after alleged threats against Modesto mayor

MODESTO – A Modesto man was arraigned in Stanislaus County court after he allegedly made threats against the city's mayor last week.

Modesto police said 53-year-old William Clifford Jr. was arrested on Dec. 14.

Detectives arrested Clifford Jr. on charges of stalking, annoying, and harassing communication, along with charges of making threats to a public official.

Mugshot of 53-year-old William Clifford, Jr. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

Exactly when the threats were sent has not been detailed.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said Clifford was arraigned on Monday for the case involving the mayor and a similar but unrelated charge. He pleaded not guilty to both.

For the case involving the mayor, Clifford's bail was set at $300,000. For the other charge of making threats to another victim, his bail was set at $75,000.

As of Tuesday, Clifford remained in custody and is expected back in court on December 22.