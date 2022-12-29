Watch CBS News
Man, 46, arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Fairfield had 3 prior DUI convictions

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man with three prior DUI convictions is now under arrest after he allegedly killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run on Wednesday.

Fairfield police say, a little before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cordelia Road and Beck Avenue to investigate a reported hit-and-run. Officers soon learned that a pickup truck had fatally struck a bicyclist and then fled into Suisun City.

Officers believe the suspect, 46-year-old Sean Miron, was involved in another hit-and-run – this time with vehicle – in Suisun City shortly after.

Police were able to catch up to Miron and detain both him and a passenger who was in his vehicle.

Miron was then arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, DUI, hit-and-run and other charges. Police noted that Miron already had three other prior DUI convictions on his record.

Investigators are still seeking any other possible witnesses of the hit-and-run. 

December 29, 2022

